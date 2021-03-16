Monitoring Wednesday morning’s storm potential

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As additional moisture filters into the Brazos Valley, a low pressure system approaching from the west will spark a rain and storm chance that will need to be monitored closely over the next 24 hours.

WEDNESDAY MORNING’S STORM CHANCE

WHAT: As this weather maker moves eastward, it drags a cold front into the Lone Star State early Wednesday morning. With plenty of moisture and instability ahead of the system, a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop in West Texas, trekking eastward through the state pre-sunrise. As it does so, the robust line of potentially strong-to-severe storms looks to slightly weaken just ahead of it’s arrival in the Brazos Valley.

WHEN: The line of activity looks to move into the far western reaches of the Brazos Valley by 5am - 7am, moving eastward through the morning and eventually out of the area by early afternoon. Although the higher threat of severe weather Wednesday looks to be east of the Brazos Valley post-sunrise, we’ll monitor to see if a few storms require any extra attention, specifically in our eastern counties late morning.

IMPACTS: The exception rather than the rule here, but if a few storms sit on the rowdy side, the biggest thing to monitor will be strong straight-line winds of 40-60 mph. We’ll keep eyes out for hail and pockets of heavy rainfall, and although a brief spin up is not expected, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibilities. By the time all is said and done and the storms clear off to the east, rainfall totals could range in the window of 0.25″ - 0.50″ with localized higher totals in areas that find a thunderstorm or two.

The exception rather than the rule, but if a few storms require any extra attention Wednesday, we'll mainly keep eyes on a strong, straight line wind threat. (KBTX)

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PLANS?

While it may be a soggy and stormy morning commute, the storms clear the eastern edge of the Brazos Valley by early afternoon. As drier air pumps in from the west, clearing looks to take place from west to east behind the initial line of storms, meaning more sunshine is in store for the second half of the day! Afternoon highs top off in the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon followed by a breezy northwest wind, blowing 10-20 mph sustained and gusting up to 30-35 mph+ for most of us.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties from 10am - 7pm Wednesday. Winds could blow 25 mph sustained with gusts up to 45 mph. Any loose lawn items/trash cans could get tossed around and high-profile vehicles may run into some difficult spots when driving on area roadways.

𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗗 𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗬 goes into effect 10am WEDNESDAY for the following counties:

Milam • Robertson • Leon



Gusty wind expected to kick up in the AM across North & Central Texas. Down our way, 1pm - 3pm should turn on 30mph+ gusts.



Gusts 35-40mph+ possible after sunset pic.twitter.com/WYBYHnovGB — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 16, 2021

FIRE DANGER

Combine the breezy winds with the drier air filtering in Wednesday afternoon, and fire danger could quickly become an issue. For now, plan on refraining from any outdoor burning or activities that involve an open flame through at least Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A secondary front moves in late Wednesday, bringing a dose of cooler air to the Brazos Valley that sets up a fantastic forecast for the rest of the week. Thermometers climb into the upper 60s in the afternoons after starting the mornings off in the 40s. As high pressure settles in from the west, plenty of sunshine takes us through the weekend ahead of our next system early next week.

