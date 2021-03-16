Rain, few storms set to kick off St. Patrick’s Day

Change is coming at a rapid pace of the next 24 hours. Starting this evening: for most, cloudy and humid with little fanfare. Across the northeast corner of the Brazos Valley, an isolated storm or two may try to pop up and pass-through between 7pm and 10pm. A few rumbles to a quick downpour with gusty wind is not totally off the table, but odds remain low (20%). Attention shifts out to West Texas by 2am where thunderstorms are expected to blossom along an east-bound cold front. This front, pushing in drier air, is expected to reach the western Brazos Valley by 5am - 7am. Scattered rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected to move through the area, west to east, between sunrise and midday. While the overall severe weather threat is low , stronger to briefly severe storms with wind 40-60mph and frequent lightning are not ruled out. If this were to materialize, the highest chance falls east of the Navasota River. 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain is possible as this wet and rumbly weather passes by.

Sunshine is quick to return for your St. Patrick’s Day afternoon as drier air arrives on breezy west-northwest wind between 10 and 20mph. Fire Danger will be elevated as relative humidity falls below 30% by mid-to-late afternoon. A secondary cold front is slated to arrive Wednesday evening and night, pushing wind gusts potentially as high as 35-40mph through the overnight hours. Chilly morning 40s and afternoon 60s are in place in the wake of that front Thursday. Continued breezy wind and very low relative humidity will once again bring up the grass fire potential -- outdoor burning is discouraged until Friday or Saturday.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and an isolated storms. Low: 63. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mpjh.

St Patrick’s Day: 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 11am. Isolated strong-to-severe. Afternoon sunshine. High: 77. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph, gusting 30-35 mph late.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 46. Wind: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35-40 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 68. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.