Rudder High School Student arrested for indecency with children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Rudder High School student is facing charges of assaulting two people at school.

19-year-old Dyntarius Wallace was arrested for two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact. Those charges come after two separate students came forward claiming Wallace assaulted them at school at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A disturbing story at six. A Rudder High school student is accused of assaulting two students at school as the pandemic started last year. He was arrested a few days ago. I’ll talk to experts about these situations. @kbtxnews pic.twitter.com/CQOFJOvmnc — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) March 16, 2021

The investigation took some time, Bryan Police Department investigators said they had trouble tracking down survivors when school was disrupted last year during the pandemic.

Court documents show one of the assaults was caught on surveillance cameras.

”With this case from what it seems, he, the perpetrator knew exactly what he was doing by leading them into the situation and she told him to stop and so that ‘no’ means no. And he should have had respect to stop immediately,” said Lauren Spitznagle, Sexual Assault Resource Center Executive Director.

She said they’re seeing more teens turning to SARC for help and counseling resources.

“We have seen a tremendous uptick in the amount of counseling cases... 80 percent of the cases the survivor knows the perpetrator because that relationship has been developed,” said Spitznagle.

Scotty’s House, a nonprofit child advocacy center, has resources for educating about and reporting sexual assaults. Shannon Hernandez, Scotty’s House Director of Programs, said children need to be vigilant even at school and parents should have conversations about appropriate contact with others.

”It’s not appropriate for people to touch their private parts or to make them do things that feel uncomfortable, and that it’s important that you discuss with them who a trusted adult is that [children] can tell outside of you as a parent,” Hernandez said.

“We really need to educate our sons to have boundaries, to have open and honest conversations and to know that, ‘no means no,’ so we’re working on a guide that educates our sons,” said Spitznagle.

Wallace is out of jail after posting a $70,000 bond.

Bryan ISD’s response is below:

Rudder High School places student and staff safety as the top priority. All reports of inappropriate behavior are taken seriously. When a report is made of a crime taking place, as with this situation, the investigation becomes the responsibility of the Bryan Police Department. Any student charged with crimes of this nature will not be allowed back on campus, as outlined in the student code of conduct.

KBTX has resources for the Sexual Assault Resource Center and Scotty’s House here.

