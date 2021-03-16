Advertisement

Rudder High School Student arrested for indecency with children

Dyntarius Wallace was arrested last week but the alleged crimes happened in early 2020
Dyntarius Wallace, 19, has posted bond.
Dyntarius Wallace, 19, has posted bond.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Rudder High School student is facing charges of assaulting two people at school.

19-year-old Dyntarius Wallace was arrested for two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact. Those charges come after two separate students came forward claiming Wallace assaulted them at school at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investigation took some time, Bryan Police Department investigators said they had trouble tracking down survivors when school was disrupted last year during the pandemic.

Court documents show one of the assaults was caught on surveillance cameras.

”With this case from what it seems, he, the perpetrator knew exactly what he was doing by leading them into the situation and she told him to stop and so that ‘no’ means no. And he should have had respect to stop immediately,” said Lauren Spitznagle, Sexual Assault Resource Center Executive Director.

She said they’re seeing more teens turning to SARC for help and counseling resources.

“We have seen a tremendous uptick in the amount of counseling cases... 80 percent of the cases the survivor knows the perpetrator because that relationship has been developed,” said Spitznagle.

Scotty’s House, a nonprofit child advocacy center, has resources for educating about and reporting sexual assaults. Shannon Hernandez, Scotty’s House Director of Programs, said children need to be vigilant even at school and parents should have conversations about appropriate contact with others.

”It’s not appropriate for people to touch their private parts or to make them do things that feel uncomfortable, and that it’s important that you discuss with them who a trusted adult is that [children] can tell outside of you as a parent,” Hernandez said.

“We really need to educate our sons to have boundaries, to have open and honest conversations and to know that, ‘no means no,’ so we’re working on a guide that educates our sons,” said Spitznagle.

Wallace is out of jail after posting a $70,000 bond.

Bryan ISD’s response is below:

Rudder High School places student and staff safety as the top priority. All reports of inappropriate behavior are taken seriously. When a report is made of a crime taking place, as with this situation, the investigation becomes the responsibility of the Bryan Police Department. Any student charged with crimes of this nature will not be allowed back on campus, as outlined in the student code of conduct.

KBTX has resources for the Sexual Assault Resource Center and Scotty’s House here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Collegiate teacher Eric Tolhurst was arrested March 12, 2021 for improper relationship...
Bryan ISD teacher arrested for sending inappropriate pictures to minor
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
117 new COVID-19 cases, 70% of new cases from young people
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
The Brazos Center vaccine hub is set to administer another 8,000 shots this week.
Brazos hub set to administer 8,000 shots this week; age eligibility for people with no comorbidities lowered to 50

Latest News

Treat of the Day: New Brenham ISD nutitionist
Treat of the Day: New Brenham ISD nutritionist
CDC recommends children as young as 2 years old to start wearing masks
Gas prices are steadily rising across the state, but it doesn’t seem to be stopping people from...
Gas prices climbing as travel increases
Buffalo says masks will be optional for staff, students and parents
Area school district makes masks optional on campus