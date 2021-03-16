Six Brazos Valley counties added to Save Our Seniors vaccination initiative

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The statewide initiative to get more seniors vaccinated against COVID-19 is heading into its third week. Gov. Abbott has announced that 28 counties will be participating in the Save Our Seniors program, including six in the Brazos Valley.

Grimes, Houston, Lee, Leon, Madison and Trinity counties have been selected. 18,000 vaccine doses have been allocated by the state for the third week of the initiative. The state will use the doses, in partnership with local officials and service organizations, to target Texans who are 65 years and older or homebound.

“The continued expansion of our Save Our Seniors initiative is protecting elderly Texans from COVID-19 and ramping up our vaccination efforts across the state,” said Abbott. “As we head into the third week of this program, I thank our state and local partners for making this initiative a continued success as we vaccinate seniors and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Counties and cities have been selected based on recent data provided from DSHS related to the following factors:

The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area;

The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks;

The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses;

The state focused on allocating vaccine equitably across the state.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.