Spring storms bring severe potential, especially Wednesday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring storms may rattle portions of the Brazos Valley midweek, especially through the morning drive on St. Patrick’s Day.

Tuesday Morning Live Weather Update Eyes on a storm potential as early as today, much more likely by Wednesday morning! Here's the latest: Posted by KBTX Media on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

A strong low pressure system will move eastward tonight into Texas, and exit before lunchtime Wednesday. In the process, a line of thunderstorms is expected to form west of the I-35 corridor late tonight, moving eastward through the morning Wednesday. As the storm system exits, drier, cooler air will filter into the air, ending any storm chance and severe potential.

Eyes will be out west to see what sort of organization they maintain as they move EAST into the area as early as pre-sunrise Wednesday. (KBTX)

Most indications are that these storms will be stronger out west, then potentially weaken somewhat as they move into our area through the early morning. While a much higher severe weather threat appears to be to the EAST of the Brazos Valley after sunrise, we will need to watch for an isolated severe thunderstorm or two, especially through late morning across our eastern counties.

Early St. Patrick's Day may be noisy! As early as pre-sunrise, a line of showers and storms will move through the area, clearing by midday. (KBTX)

Not all will see severe weather, but strong, straight line wind gusts will be the primary threat with the strongest storms. Hail and brief heavy rain will be possible, and though not impossible, we do not expect any tornadic storms Wednesday morning, at the moment.

All said and done, plan for another widespread quarter to half inch of rain, with a few spots receiving an inch or more if some heavier storms are to form.

