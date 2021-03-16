Teens help build ramp for Bryan woman

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring break is usually a time to relax, go on vacation and spend time with family and friends, but a group of teenagers had a better way to spend some of their time. The group, comprised of high school and college students, kicked off their spring break holiday by building a ramp for a Bryan woman.

Steve Godby with the nonprofit Rebuilding Together Bryan/College Station provided materials and oversaw the project. He says he was overjoyed that the teenagers wanted to spend part of their spring break helping someone.

“I do a lot of these projects, and every once in a while, it becomes very special,” said Godby. “When we have kids come up and say they want to do a project and initiate it rather than me finding volunteers, it really makes all the difference in the world.”

Godby says a project like this is life-changing for the homeowner, and he wanted to do whatever he could to help.

A group of teenagers kicked off their spring break in a positive way by building a ramp for an elderly woman in Bryan.

“The lady that lives here, her son said she was having a lot of trouble getting up and down the stairs,” said Godby. “For someone who can’t get in and out of their house, that’s one of the basic needs as far as I’m concerned.”

College Station High School student Luke Grismer initiated the project and said this was a way for him to give back to the community while spending time with his friends.

“I kind of realized that I have a bunch of time during spring break, and I’ve done a couple of these [projects] before, and I really liked them, so I just wanted to go do another one,” said Grismer. “From past experience of how fun it really was, I was like ‘I want to get some friends together and build a wheelchair ramp’.”

