Texas A&M women’s basketball earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- Texas A&M women’s basketball earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history, the NCAA announced Monday.

The Southeastern Conference regular season champions are in the Mercado region, and will take on Troy on Monday, March 22 at 5 p.m. at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. With a win, the Aggies would face the winner of the Iowa State-Michigan State game on March 24.

Texas A&M finished the season with the No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Aggies are the second-highest seeded SEC team, and are joined in the NCAA Tournament by seven of their league members.

The Maroon & White is 27-15 in the big dance, and are 13-3 in opening rounds of the tournament. A&M is one of six teams to be led by a national championship winning coach.

Troy is the champion of the Sun Belt Conference and boast a 22-5 record. The Trojans are making their fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2017.

Tickets to the first round matchup are limited to team personnel and team guests. Ticket information for later rounds can be found here. The entirety of the tournament is set to be held in the San Antonio, San Marcos and Austin areas, with the Sweet Sixteen and on taking place at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase personalized cutouts that will be placed in the Alamodome for the Final Four. All proceeds will go to the Pat Summitt Foundation, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the San Antonio Food Bank. For purchasing information please click here.