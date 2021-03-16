Advertisement

Texas A&M women’s basketball earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- Texas A&M women’s basketball earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history, the NCAA announced Monday.

The Southeastern Conference regular season champions are in the Mercado region, and will take on Troy on Monday, March 22 at 5 p.m. at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. With a win, the Aggies would face the winner of the Iowa State-Michigan State game on March 24.

Texas A&M finished the season with the No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Aggies are the second-highest seeded SEC team, and are joined in the NCAA Tournament by seven of their league members.

The Maroon & White is 27-15 in the big dance, and are 13-3 in opening rounds of the tournament. A&M is one of six teams to be led by a national championship winning coach.

Troy is the champion of the Sun Belt Conference and boast a 22-5 record. The Trojans are making their fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2017.

Tickets to the first round matchup are limited to team personnel and team guests. Ticket information for later rounds can be found here. The entirety of the tournament is set to be held in the San Antonio, San Marcos and Austin areas, with the Sweet Sixteen and on taking place at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase personalized cutouts that will be placed in the Alamodome for the Final Four. All proceeds will go to the Pat Summitt Foundation, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the San Antonio Food Bank. For purchasing information please click here.

Most Read

Herrera, Lloyd, Velasquez arrested
Three drug dealers arrested in College Station with over 1,000 grams of drugs
The Brazos Center vaccine hub is set to administer another 8,000 shots this week.
Brazos hub set to administer 8,000 shots this week; age eligibility for people with no comorbidities lowered to 50
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
117 new COVID-19 cases, 70% of new cases from young people
Oncor was called to fix a damaged utility pole at Orchard Lane and S. Loop Drive in Waco...
Waco wreck sends 12 people, including 4 kids, to hospital

Latest News

Midweek Preview: Houston Baptist and McNeese
Aggies head to U of H for first true road game
Aggies head to U of H for first true road game
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies head to U of H for first true road game
Texas A&M Earns 21 USTFCCCA All-American Nods