Texas A&M Women’s Swimming & Diving Heads to Greensboro For NCAA Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete at NCAA Championships Wednesday, March 17th through Saturday, March 20th at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Twelve Aggies qualified to compete at this year’s championships, including nine swimmers and three divers.

Senior Taylor Pike, who has qualified for NCAA Championships for the fourth time in her career, helped highlight the Southeastern Conference Championships with two trips to the podium. She earned medal finishes in the 100 and 200 fly. Freshman Chloe Stepanek impressed in her collegiate post season debut at SEC Championships, clocking two personal-best times and recording a top-seven time in the nation this season in the 200 free as the leadoff in the 800 free relay (1:43.36). Stepanek also made her way to the podium on the third day, coming from behind to take second place in the 200 free.

Senior Camryn Toney has been steadily dropping time throughout her final season, setting a new personal record in the 1,650 free at SEC’s, recording the fourth-fastest time in program history (16:06.20). Toney also clocked a season-best time in the 400 IM (4:08.75), improving with every competition this year.

Senior Jing Wen Quah is a key veteran for the Aggies, qualifying for NCAA Championships for the fourth time in her career. A five-time All-American, Quah entered the post season as the only individual SEC Champion on the roster. The Singapore native has secured 16 individual wins on the season.

In diving, senior Charlye Campbell has qualified for on both springboards the second consecutive year after becoming the A&M’s first female SEC springboard champion. She will joined by junior transfer Aimee Wilson, who also qualified for both boards and earned a pair of silver medals at SEC Championships, as well as junior Chloe Ceyanes who qualified for the first time in her career on the 3-meter.

Due to the mass gathering restrictions in place in North Carolina, spectators will not be allowed to attend the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming Championships. This includes parents or family members.

Prelims and finals will be broadcast live on ESPN3 and can be seen via the ESPN app. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive

Texas A&M’s 2021 NCAA Championships Roster

Swimmer Qualifying Event

Jing Wen Quah 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM

Chloe Stepanek 50 free, 100 free, 200 free

Camryn Toney 500 free, 1,650 free, 400 IM

Taylor Pike 100 fly, 200 fly

Alaya Smith 100 breast

Kylie Powers 100 breast

Danielle Hepler 200 fly

Caroline Theil 400 IM

Kara Eisenmann 200 back

Diver Qualifying Event

Charlye Campbell 1-meter, 3-meter

Aimee Wilson 1-meter, 3-meter

Chloe Ceyanes 3-meter

NCAA Championships Schedule

Wednesday March 17th

5 p.m. CT Finals: 800 free relay Results | Watch

Thursday March 18th

9 a.m. CT Prelims - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Finals: 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 400 medley relay - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Diving: 1-meter - Results | Watch

Friday March 19th

9 a.m. CT Prelims - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Finals: 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 medley relay - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Diving: 3-meter - Results | Watch

Saturday March 20th

9 a.m. CT Prelims - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Finals: 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Diving: Platform Diving - Results | Watch