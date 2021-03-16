Advertisement

Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy

FILE - Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her...
FILE - Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her energy cost of $3,114.27, during recent severe cold weather outside of her home in Dallas, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The company that drew attention after sending huge electricity bills to customers after last month’s blackout-causing winter storm in Texas has filed for bankruptcy protection.(Ben Torres/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The company that drew attention after sending huge electricity bills to customers after last month’s blackout-causing winter storm in Texas has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Griddy Energy sold power to consumers at wholesale prices plus a $9.99 monthly fee. Its rates skyrocketed during the February deep freeze, when state grid operators raised wholesale prices.

The company blamed its situation on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the power grid in most of the state. Griddy said ERCOT kept wholesale prices at the state’s legal cap — $9,000 per megawatt hour — for too long.

“The actions of ERCOT destroyed our business and caused financial harm to our customers,” Griddy CEO Michael Fallquist said in a statement.

Griddy said in a filing Monday in the southern district of Texas bankruptcy court that it has assets worth up to $10 million and liabilities of up to $50 million.

Prices began to spike as last month’s Arctic storm approached Texas and many power generators shut down for various reasons — wind turbines froze, and frozen natural gas wellheads prevented some gas-fired power plants from receiving fuel.

Griddy warned customers that they would face price increases and told them to attempt to switch to another provider, but some who didn’t were hit with bills in the thousands of dollars.

The Texas attorney general is suing the company, which is headquartered in Playa Vista, California.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Collegiate teacher Eric Tolhurst was arrested March 12, 2021 for improper relationship...
Bryan ISD teacher arrested for sending inappropriate pictures to minor
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
117 new COVID-19 cases, 70% of new cases from young people
The Brazos Center vaccine hub is set to administer another 8,000 shots this week.
Brazos hub set to administer 8,000 shots this week; age eligibility for people with no comorbidities lowered to 50
Drier air moving into the Brazos Valley will spark a line of thunderstorms Wednesday morning....
Isolated, strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday; widespread potential by Wednesday morning

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden to highlight aid to small businesses
Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
EU regulator ‘convinced’ AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk
Brazos County Commissioners thank Brazos Hub volunteers
Brazos County Commissioners thank vaccine hub volunteers
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/16
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/16