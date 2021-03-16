The Local kicks off spring season with farmer, artisan market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Weekly outdoor market, the Local at Lake Walk, kicks off spring 2021 season Tuesday featuring Brazos Valley vendors.

The Local holds its weekly market for 12 weeks, every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. March 16 through June 1 at Lake Walk.

The market features vendors that create everything from ice cream to bread to paintings to soaps. The goods vendors feature are all homemade, which is a main requirement of the Local. The market is “an outlet for small business owners to not only sell their products but to highlight their wares and dedication to their craft,” according to the Local.

Click here to learn about the vendors for the spring season.

The Local is located at 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The market is held on the turf area across the street from the Stella Hotel.

