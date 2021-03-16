Advertisement

Treat of the Day: New Brenham ISD nutritionist

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees recently approved the hiring of Kasandra Davis as the district’s new child nutrition director.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Cub Nation and bring my prior experience to the Child Nutrition Department,” Davis said, “my vision is to put a face behind the tray and showcase what nutrition looks like in today’s world. Students can’t learn if they’re hungry and students deserve to be excited about the meals we offer.”

Davis has ten years of experience in the K-12 school foodservice industry. In that time, she’s planned more than 270,000 student meals per day between 25 menus across 280+ campuses and accommodating dietary requests for 760+ students with medical needs in her past roles.

“The interview committee was impressed with Mrs. Davis’s experience and knowledge of the foodservice industry,” said Brenham ISD superintendent Dr. Tylor Chapli, “after working for the largest school district in Texas, she is able to use that lens to catapult Brenham ISD to new levels of excellence. Her past experience, coupled with her desire to make the child nutrition department the best department it can be, makes her the best candidate for the position.”

Davis is a registered dietitian and holds a master’s degree in human resource development specializing in training and adult education.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Collegiate teacher Eric Tolhurst was arrested March 12, 2021 for improper relationship...
Bryan ISD teacher arrested for sending inappropriate pictures to minor
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
117 new COVID-19 cases, 70% of new cases from young people
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
The Brazos Center vaccine hub is set to administer another 8,000 shots this week.
Brazos hub set to administer 8,000 shots this week; age eligibility for people with no comorbidities lowered to 50

Latest News

CDC recommends children as young as 2 years old to start wearing masks
Dyntarius Wallace, 19, has posted bond.
Rudder High School Student arrested for indecency with children
Gas prices are steadily rising across the state, but it doesn’t seem to be stopping people from...
Gas prices climbing as travel increases
Buffalo says masks will be optional for staff, students and parents
Area school district makes masks optional on campus