Treat of the Day: New Brenham ISD nutritionist

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees recently approved the hiring of Kasandra Davis as the district’s new child nutrition director.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Cub Nation and bring my prior experience to the Child Nutrition Department,” Davis said, “my vision is to put a face behind the tray and showcase what nutrition looks like in today’s world. Students can’t learn if they’re hungry and students deserve to be excited about the meals we offer.”

Davis has ten years of experience in the K-12 school foodservice industry. In that time, she’s planned more than 270,000 student meals per day between 25 menus across 280+ campuses and accommodating dietary requests for 760+ students with medical needs in her past roles.

“The interview committee was impressed with Mrs. Davis’s experience and knowledge of the foodservice industry,” said Brenham ISD superintendent Dr. Tylor Chapli, “after working for the largest school district in Texas, she is able to use that lens to catapult Brenham ISD to new levels of excellence. Her past experience, coupled with her desire to make the child nutrition department the best department it can be, makes her the best candidate for the position.”

Davis is a registered dietitian and holds a master’s degree in human resource development specializing in training and adult education.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.