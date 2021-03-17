Advertisement

Aggies pick up road win in Houston

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball
By John Wilson
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat the Houston Cougars 9-4 Tuesday night at Schroeder Park. It was the 11th straight win for the Aggies.

Texas A&M trailed 1-0 after the first inning but took the lead back in the second inning on a Kalae Harrison grand slam home run. The Aggies would not trail again in the game.

Austin Bost hit a two run homer in the fourth inning. Logan Britt went 2-4 in the game and drove in a run.

Nathan Dettmer, Chris Weber, Mason Ornelas and Alex Magers combined to strike out 11 batters and walked just three.

Texas A&M will return to action Thursday to open SEC play against Florida in Gainsville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Tompkins one hits College Station as Rudder wins 19-5A opener 2-1
