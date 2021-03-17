COVID in Context: Hospitalization rate rising since vaccines began locally, but could be skewed due to winter storm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In late December, COVID-19 vaccinations began in Brazos County. Since then, the rate of vaccination has increased nearly every week.

While public health experts noted that the introduction of vaccines into Brazos County would not immediately stop the spread, they have said that because vulnerable populations are being vaccinated first, hospitalizations might decrease.

Every day, the Brazos County Health District reports the number of active cases and the number of residents hospitalized with the virus.

This represents the daily percentage of active cases that are hospitalized in Brazos County:

Per data from the Brazos County Health District (KBTX)

However, the increasing trendline may be misleading. In mid-February, the Brazos County Health District was forced to stop case investigations and reporting for six days because of severe winter storms.

When reporting resumed Feb. 21, active cases had been cut in half, as hundreds had timed out and were considered recovered, while no new cases had been added during that time, merely because of the lack of case investigations.

Because of the skewed number of active cases at the time, the percentage of cases hospitalized could be inflated. Note that since regular case investigations have resumed, and those infections that occurred during the winter storm have been counted, the hospitalization rate has steadily decreased.

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.