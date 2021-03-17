Advertisement

Lightning strikes oil pad site, exploding into large fire in Brazos County

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to a large outside fire in eastern Brazos County.

Bryan police say lightning struck an oil pad site on the private property. There was an explosion due to storage equipment on site. Multiple agencies were called because it was difficult to extinguish the flames, says BPD.

The College Station Fire Department says that the Bryan Fire Department asked for their reserve airport rescue and firefighting vehicle to help put out the flames. That vehicle uses foam to suppress fires.

Smoke could be seen from Austin’s Colony in Bryan, where Bryan police set a perimeter.

At 9 a.m., crews were leaving the scene and the fire appeared to be extinguished.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dyntarius Wallace, 19, has posted bond.
Rudder High School Student arrested for indecency with children
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Police describe the victim as a heavyset Hispanic male in his 30s. He had been decapitated and...
Man found decapitated, partially dismembered in Houston hotel room
Bryan Collegiate teacher Eric Tolhurst was arrested March 12, 2021 for improper relationship...
Bryan ISD teacher arrested for sending inappropriate pictures to minor
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
74 new COVID-19 cases, 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

COVID in Context: March 17
COVID in Context: March 17
Getting windy this afternoon!
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 3/17
Smoke can be seen from Austin's Colony.
Brazos County oil pad fire
Brazos County oil pad fire
Brazos County oil pad fire