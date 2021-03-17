Lightning strikes oil pad site, exploding into large fire in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to a large outside fire in eastern Brazos County.

Bryan police say lightning struck an oil pad site on the private property. There was an explosion due to storage equipment on site. Multiple agencies were called because it was difficult to extinguish the flames, says BPD.

The College Station Fire Department says that the Bryan Fire Department asked for their reserve airport rescue and firefighting vehicle to help put out the flames. That vehicle uses foam to suppress fires.

Smoke could be seen from Austin’s Colony in Bryan, where Bryan police set a perimeter.

At 9 a.m., crews were leaving the scene and the fire appeared to be extinguished.

