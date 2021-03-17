Advertisement

Five COVID-19 deaths reported, 901 active cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 93 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 901 active cases.

Five new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

  • A hospitalized female in her 30′s
  • A hospitalized male in his 30′s
  • A hospitalized male in his 40′s
  • A hospitalized female in her 60′s
  • A hospitalized male in his 70′s

There have been 226 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

17,306 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

69 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,819 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 108 active probable cases and there have been 3,711 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 18,433. There have been 200,128 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 88 percent.

Currently, there are 16 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Information for TSA N has not been updated within the last 24 hours. This article will be updated when new information becomes available.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin591,9381,847326,2472,902
Brazos90118,43317,30622639,49717,555
Burleson682,2672,162373,3241,636
Grimes713,4843,349644,2731,984
Houston601,5741,467473,3541,499
Lee832,0771,958362,6581,104
Leon301,5651,495402,311944
Madison391,9101,844271,504753
Milam212,4012,380444,3052,226
Montgomery2,03747,59524,52825685,68651,639
Robertson292,0361,968392,7981,355
San Jacinto1901,090870303,5331,930
Trinity65694606232,4521,712
Walker578,4878,3091218,4193,880
Waller1133,6763,520435,7363,562
Washington953,7543,575846,9394,520

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 12 new cases and 235 active cases on March. 14.

Currently, the university has reported 3,565 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 8.9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 17, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 111,691 active cases and 2,565,639 recoveries. There have been 2,726,194 total cases reported.

To date, 45,700 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 5,554,924 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2902,050 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 10,069,005 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 365,513 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

