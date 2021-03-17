Five COVID-19 deaths reported, 901 active cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 93 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 901 active cases.

Five new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

A hospitalized female in her 30′s

A hospitalized male in his 30′s

A hospitalized male in his 40′s

A hospitalized female in her 60′s

A hospitalized male in his 70′s

There have been 226 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

17,306 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

69 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,819 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 108 active probable cases and there have been 3,711 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 18,433. There have been 200,128 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 88 percent.

Currently, there are 16 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Information for TSA N has not been updated within the last 24 hours. This article will be updated when new information becomes available.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 59 1,938 1,847 32 6,247 2,902 Brazos 901 18,433 17,306 226 39,497 17,555 Burleson 68 2,267 2,162 37 3,324 1,636 Grimes 71 3,484 3,349 64 4,273 1,984 Houston 60 1,574 1,467 47 3,354 1,499 Lee 83 2,077 1,958 36 2,658 1,104 Leon 30 1,565 1,495 40 2,311 944 Madison 39 1,910 1,844 27 1,504 753 Milam 21 2,401 2,380 44 4,305 2,226 Montgomery 2,037 47,595 24,528 256 85,686 51,639 Robertson 29 2,036 1,968 39 2,798 1,355 San Jacinto 190 1,090 870 30 3,533 1,930 Trinity 65 694 606 23 2,452 1,712 Walker 57 8,487 8,309 121 8,419 3,880 Waller 113 3,676 3,520 43 5,736 3,562 Washington 95 3,754 3,575 84 6,939 4,520

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 12 new cases and 235 active cases on March. 14.

Currently, the university has reported 3,565 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 8.9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 17, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 111,691 active cases and 2,565,639 recoveries. There have been 2,726,194 total cases reported.

To date, 45,700 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 5,554,924 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2902,050 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 10,069,005 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 365,513 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

