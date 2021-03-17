New scholarship named for BCS Chamber Community Liaison Royce Hickman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new scholarship that will help local graduating high school seniors go to college was named after BCS Chamber of Commerce Community Liaison Royce Hickman Tuesday.

The honor was a big surprise for Hickman as part of his 80th birthday celebration. It was announced right after the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Another Broken Egg Cafe, which finally received its long-overdue grand opening treatment since it officially opened over a year ago.

”I was blown away,” Hickman said. “For them to name a scholarship for some Junior Leadership Brazos graduate to go to college was very moving to me because I am so committed to young people having opportunities in the future by the educational opportunities we give them now.”

The Royce Hickman Scholarship will be awarded each year to a Brazos Valley graduating senior who completes the Junior Leadership Program. The more specific details of the scholarship are still to be determined.

“My whole life has involved working with young people,” Hickman said. “There are a lot of really good young people out there, and sometimes they just need people who are willing to give them opportunities in education or sports. I’m just very committed to providing opportunities for them, and I firmly believe that part of the chamber’s role is to be concerned not only with today’s businesses, but businesses of the future as well.”

Another Broken Egg first opened its doors last March just before the shutdown occurred. That’s why the ribbon-cutting ceremony was finally held Tuesday.

“It’s just an incredible day,” Another Broken Egg Managing Partner Tap Bentz said. “At one point, I thought maybe it’s just going to be anti-climactic waiting a whole year, but waiting for it made it all worthwhile when it finally got here.”

Another Broken Egg was open every day throughout the pandemic. Whether it was for takeout or curbside delivery only, they were serving food each day since they opened - the only exception being the days they were forced to shut down for the winter storms last month.

“It takes a great ownership group that’s willing to take the chance early on to continue to stay open,” Bentz said. “Maybe sometimes the wise decision would have been not to open up that day, but I just felt it was important to keep the staff engaged and involved.”

Although the pandemic isn’t over yet, Bentz says all the obstacles the restaurant has overcome over the past year make him very optimistic about the future.

“I feel very positive,” Bentz said. “I think we’re almost past the hope and into the reality that we can get this done, and there are ways to get past this. I’m looking forward to it, and I think the rest of this community is looking forward to it also.”

