Nursing students receive hands-on experience at Brazos Center vaccination hub

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nursing students are giving back to the community and practicing their skills by volunteering at the Brazos Center vaccination hub.

316 students from the Texas A&M College of Nursing and Blinn College of Nursing will serve a minimum of 4,000 hours, administering vaccines to residents of the Brazos Valley. This is all part of an initiative called “Nursing’s Call to Action.” Over the course of the semester, 14 students will administer vaccines on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each week. Two faculty members from the participating schools will be there to guide and supervise students.

Dr. Sharon Dormire, Assistant Dean for Undergraduate Nursing Education and Interim Associate Dean for Academic Affairs for the Texas A&M University College of Nursing, says the university is prepared to help as long as there is a need.

“We are in this effort for the long haul. We plan to build in the clinics in our schedules throughout this calendar year,” said Dormire. “However, we recognize that need will change over time. While we anticipate a decreased need for manpower, Texas A&M College of Nursing students will be ready to serve.

Faith Parks, a nursing student at Texas A&M University, says she’s grateful for the opportunity to help administer vaccines at the hub because it allows her to help her community.

“It gives us a chance to get out in the community and start interacting with the patients that we’re going to serve,” said Parks. “We get to see them in the hospital, but it’s a little bit easier to see them in a lower stress environment, really get to interact with everyone while doing the service of giving them their vaccine.”

Besides the learning experience, Parks says the sooner everyone is vaccinated, the sooner things can get back to normal.

“I’m ready to get back to any sense of normalcy,” said Parks. “I think this is a big step in the right direction, and I’m happy to be a part of something pretty unprecedented.”

Wednesday was Blinn College nursing student Emma Jackson’s first day at the hub. She says she’s eager to work and serve the community.

“This gives us the opportunity to serve the community that’s given so much to us as nursing students and a community that many of us plan to go into and work in,” said Jackson. “Other than the experience of giving vaccinations, having the opportunity to talk with the community about how COVID has impacted them and give them peace of mind.”

Dr. Angela Mulcahy, clinical associate professor at Texas A&M University, says she’s fortunate to teach students in a hands-on learning environment that helps so many people at one time.

“It is an amazing clinical experience. It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students,” said Mulcahy. “To be part of a large-scale vaccination effort, a public health effort. Being in the community and being able to help out the community that we’re a part of is just absolutely amazing.”

Nina Leverkuhn, an instructor at Blinn College, says being part of a community healthcare effort is rewarding for everyone involved and is extra rewarding for student’s preparations for the future.

“Community health is an important part of our curriculum, and this is an excellent way for students to experience being out in the community, providing services to community members,” said Leverkuhn. “It’s given the students a lot of confidence in their abilities. When you give several hundred vaccinations, it’s no longer a scary proposition.”

It takes an army of people to keep the vaccination hub running smoothly. A.J. Renold, with the Heart of Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross, oversees volunteer operations at the hub. She says it takes 30 nurse vaccinators and the other dozens of volunteers to help them reach their daily goal of shots administered.

“In partnering with A&M and Blinn nursing students and their supervisors, we’re able to fill that need on a daily basis because we’re reliant on volunteers,” said Renold. “So for them to come in and have this opportunity to interact with the community, get some practice in is really helping with the Red Cross’s effort to maintain a volunteer workforce.

