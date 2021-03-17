Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Leon, Robertson, and Milam counties
Published: Mar. 17, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Leon, Robertson, and Milam counties until 10 AM this morning.
Hail and high winds are the primary threats included in this watch as a line of storms move through the Brazos Valley this morning ahead of a cold front.
Rain and rumbles should clear up by noon for the rest of your St.Patrick’s day.
