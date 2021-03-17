Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Leon, Robertson, and Milam counties

Severe Thunderstorm Waning issued for Leon, Milam, and Robertson counties
Severe Thunderstorm Waning issued for Leon, Milam, and Robertson counties(KBTX)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Leon, Robertson, and Milam counties until 10 AM this morning.

Hail and high winds are the primary threats included in this watch as a line of storms move through the Brazos Valley this morning ahead of a cold front.

Rain and rumbles should clear up by noon for the rest of your St.Patrick’s day.

