Severe weather expected as a High Risk convective outlook is issued for parts of the Deep South

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 1.5 million people are included in a high risk convective outlook issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Central Mississippi , the northeast edge of Louisiana, southeast edge of Arkansas, and west Alabama.

Long-lasting, intense tornadoes are expected with today’s high risk potential , and even those who are not included in the bulls-eye of the high risk might see damaging winds and large hail (potentially baseball size).

A high risk outlook is rarely issued and is reserved only for the most extreme weather days which normally include a tornado outbreak or extremely high winds.

Today is the first High Risk day since May 20, 2019.

The last High Risk day issued in March was 2012.

100% of High Risk days have seen tornadoes.

63% of High Risk days had tornadoes with EF3+ rating.

218 tornadoes were reported in April 2011, the largest tornado outbreak during a High Risk day.

