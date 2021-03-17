Advertisement

Severe weather expected as a High Risk convective outlook is issued for parts of the Deep South

Multiple intense tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail likely
Multiple intense tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail likely(KBTX)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 1.5 million people are included in a high risk convective outlook issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Central Mississippi , the northeast edge of Louisiana, southeast edge of Arkansas, and west Alabama.

Long-lasting, intense tornadoes are expected with today’s high risk potential , and even those who are not included in the bulls-eye of the high risk might see damaging winds and large hail (potentially baseball size).

A high risk outlook is rarely issued and is reserved only for the most extreme weather days which normally include a tornado outbreak or extremely high winds.

  • Today is the first High Risk day since May 20, 2019.
  • The last High Risk day issued in March was 2012.
  • 100% of High Risk days have seen tornadoes.
  • 63% of High Risk days had tornadoes with EF3+ rating.
  • 218 tornadoes were reported in April 2011, the largest tornado outbreak during a High Risk day.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dyntarius Wallace, 19, has posted bond.
Rudder High School Student arrested for indecency with children
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Police describe the victim as a heavyset Hispanic male in his 30s. He had been decapitated and...
Man found decapitated, partially dismembered in Houston hotel room
Bryan Collegiate teacher Eric Tolhurst was arrested March 12, 2021 for improper relationship...
Bryan ISD teacher arrested for sending inappropriate pictures to minor
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
74 new COVID-19 cases, 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

Smoke could be seen from Austin's Colony in Bryan.
Fire crews responding to incident in east Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Waning issued for Leon, Milam, and Robertson counties
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Leon, Robertson, and Milam counties
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Mo’s Irish Pub
Royce Hickman (third from right) had a new scholarship named after him for local graduating...
New scholarship named for BCS Chamber Community Liaison Royce Hickman