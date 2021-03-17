Sunshine and strong winds for St. Patrick’s Day, sticking around for your Thursday

Waking up to a few rumbles on this St. Patrick’s day as a cold front pushes a line of storms through the Brazos Valley this morning. Heavy rain and lightning will be the biggest story for the most of us. However, there is a very slight chance of a couple of storms being severe in nature with high winds and possible hail. This will all clear out by noon today. Gusty winds will blow through the Brazos Valley this afternoon from the NNW gusting upwards of 30-40 MPH. These strong winds in addition to very dry air with relative humidity dropping down near 25% increases fire danger for this afternoon. Although windy, this afternoon looks pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and plentiful sunshine. Overnight, temperatures drop to the chilly side in the mid 40s before the sun rises, but strong winds from the NW make us feel like the upper 30s.

A chilly start for your Thursday, but sunny skies will warm us up to the upper 60s. Another windy day in store with winds consistently blowing in from 10-20 from the northwest gusting near 35mph in afternoon. Another chilly night for your Tuesday night as temperatures drop back down into the low 40s with wind-chill in the upper 30s.

St Patrick’s Day: Stormy morning clearing up to a sunny afternoon. High: 77. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph, gusts to 40 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear skies. Low: 46. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, gusts 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 68. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, gusts 35 calming.

Thursday night: Clear. Low: 43. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

