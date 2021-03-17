Advertisement

Tompkins one hits College Station as Rudder wins 19-5A opener 2-1

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Trent Tompkins tossed a 1 hitter Tuesday night as Rudder beat 10th ranked College Station 2-1 in the District 19-5A baseball opener for both teams.

Tompkins took a no-hitter into the 7th inning, but Colby Smart started off the inning with a double and would later score on a wild pitch, but that was the only hit and run that the Ranger right-hander would give up as he struck out 14 on the night.

Rangers would end a scoreless tie in the 4th inning as Juan Martinez singles to right driving in Cameron Bailey for a 1-0 lead.

Then in 5th, the Rangers will score another. Jaice Garcia doubles over the head of the College Station right fielder and will easily bring home A.J. Hernandez for a 2-0 lead.

The same two teams will meet on Thursday evening at Rudder Diamond. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 pm.

