Weather Suspends Play at Auburn’s Tiger Invitational

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. – Inclement weather suspended third round play at the Tiger Invitational with the Texas A&M men’s golf team in 13th place on Tuesday at the Grand National Lake Course.

The teams will resume play at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Host Auburn continued to hold the lead at 26-under and Wilson Furr of Alabama led the way on the individual leaderboard at 10-under.

Two Aggies completed their rounds on Tuesday with junior Sam Bennett turning in a strong 3-under 69 and senior Dan Erickson posting a 1-over 73. The rest of the Aggies have competed 17-of-18 holes in the third round with senior Walker Lee at 1-over, sophomore William Paysse at 2-over and senior Brandon Smith at 3-over. Redshirt freshman Matthew Denton was 4-over through 16.

On the individual leaderboard, Bennett was tied for 31st at even par, Paysse was tied for 35th at 2-over, Lee and Smith were tied for 51st at 4-over and Erickson was tied for 59th at 5-over.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (3rd/play suspended):

Place Team R1 R2 R3 Total

13 Texas A&M 292 287 +1 +4

T31 Sam Bennett 71 76 -3 (18) E

T35 William Paysse 71 73 +2 (17) +2

T51 Walker Lee 76 71 +1 (17) +4

T51 Brandon Smith 75 70 +3 (17) +4

T59 Dan Erickson 75 73 +1 (18) +5

