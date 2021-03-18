Aggies Travel to Open 2021 Outdoor Season

TUCSON, Ariz. – Less than a week after completing the indoor season, the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams open the outdoor season beginning Friday in the Willie Williams Classic at Roy P. Drachman Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

Meet Schedule

The two-day meet begins Friday, March 19, with field events at 2 p.m. CT, track events follow with the women’s 400m hurdles at 7:30 p.m. CT and concluding with the men’s 1500m at 10 p.m. CT. Saturday’s competition for the Aggies begins with the women’s 100m hurdles at 2:05 p.m. CT and concludes with the men’s 4x400m at 4:40 p.m. CT

How to Keep Up

Spectators are not allowed inside Roy P. Drachman Stadium and a live video will not be available. Fans can follow @aggietfxc on twitter for live updates as well as live results provided by Finished Results.

Texas A&M Preview

Just over 50 Aggies enter the meet, including multiple student-athletes making their 2021 debut. Having exhausted indoor eligibility, middle-distance specialists Devin Dixon and Carlton Orange make their highly anticipated season debuts. Dixon, a 12-time All-American, is entered in the open 400m. Orange, a four-time All-American, is entered in the open 800m. Javelin specialists Veronica De La Garza, Jenna Ellis, Sam Hankins and William Petersson will let it fly for the first time in nearly two seasons after 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A week after earning NCAA indoor All-America honors, Tyra Gittens, Lamara Distin, Laila Owens, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young, Athing Mu, Moilatel Mpoke, Omajuwa Etiwe, James Smith, Jr. and Bryce Deadmon are all in limited action entering just one event apiece, while a few are doubling running in relays.

The Competition

Aggies toe the line with multiple Arizona teams, including host Arizona, Arizona State, Grand Canyon and Northern Arizona. New Mexico and New Mexico State are entered as well.

Coaches Box

Head Coach Pat Henry

on the excitement for the first outdoor meet:

“We just finished an indoor season so it’s our first time outdoors. Our team is pretty excited about getting on the track. You add in a lot of events, the intermediate hurdles, javelin and discus, those athletes are going to be competing for the first time this year. There are a lot of people really excited about competing right now and we’re looking forward to it.”