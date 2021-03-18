Baylor Scott & White offers new out-of-pocket discounts to Texas A&M System employees

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White Health is offering discounts for some healthcare costs to Texas A&M University System employees across the Brazos Valley.

The new out-of-pocket discounts on healthcare options are available to Texas A&M University System employees, retirees, and their dependents.

Employees and retirees who receive care at Baylor Scott & White locations will see a 50 percent reduction in copay and coinsurance for inpatient and outpatient services in their network benefit plan. The new reductions include a $15 co-pay for specialists and 10 percent coinsurance for other costs excluding primary care.

Baylor Scott & White Regional President, Jason Jennings says the goal is to give more affordable options to those seeking health care.

“We hope that A&M employees, dependents or retirees now won’t pick their health care because of cost,” said Jennings. “They’ll pick it because of experience or they do a review and they like the outcome of a physician or hospital provides and we strive to be the best with that at Baylor Scott & White.”

According to Texas A&M, these reductions of cost now match St. Joseph Health’s prices.

“High-value care at an affordable price is what we are all looking to achieve,” said Dr. Amy Waer, Dean of Texas A&M’s College of Medicine. “With this announcement that we’ve been able to reduce the co-pay for specialty care at Baylor Scott & White in the Brazos Valley and what that means is you’re getting that high-value care but now at a reduced price.”

“We created this in a way that would allow patients to choose the facility that they want to go to,” said Dr. William Rayburn Baylor Scott & White Chief Medical Officer. “It brings value. We know that the world of insurance is changing from a fee-for-service platform to one in which outcomes of care that you can be proud of will be tied to reimbursement.”

Officials say this went into effect in February.

The following is a press release from Baylor Scott & White:

BRYAN - COLLEGE STATION, Texas (March 18, 2021) – Baylor Scott & White Health today announced newly reduced out-of-pocket healthcare costs for Texas A&M University System employees, retirees and their dependents in the Brazos Valley. The new, reduced out-of-pocket costs were developed together with The Texas A&M University System.

Employees and retirees who receive care at Baylor Scott & White locations will see a 50- percent reduction in copays and coinsurance for inpatient/outpatient services in their network benefit plan. The new reductions include a $15 copay for specialists and 10 percent coinsurance for other costs excluding primary care.

“We welcome Texas A&M University System employees, retirees and dependents to discover our team’s commitment to empowering our patients with high-quality, convenient care that can help them stay healthy,” said Jason Jennings, president, Baylor Scott & White – College Station Region. “Our medical center’s accredited chest pain and stroke center, as well as our Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) – the only one in the Brazos Valley – serve our neighbors with compassionate care when they need it most. With women’s health services, outstanding orthopedic care and our growing center for cancer care, our team at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station has high quality offerings for all ages and stages of life.”

Individuals with established provider relationships outside of these discounts will continue to enjoy the same benefits they currently receive and do not need to change their network plan to take advantage of these reductions.

These cost reductions and access to high quality healthcare further strengthen the relationship between Baylor Scott & White and Texas A&M University Health Science Center (Texas A&M Health), who also recently announced a multi-year affiliation agreement for academic and research collaboration that includes a major expansion of the Texas A&M Health Dallas campus. The agreement will grow the program and provide learning environments for more than 300 students, in Dallas, Bryan/College Station and the Round Rock/Austin area.

“Baylor Scott & White and Texas A&M Health are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of Texans,” said Dr. Amy Waer, dean of the Texas A&M College of Medicine. “These organizations have had a more than 40-year relationship, including academic affiliations, a shared commitment to medical education and service to their communities. This new agreement is further evidence of that strong partnership.”

About Baylor Scott & White Health

As the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, Baylor Scott & White Health promotes the health and well-being of every individual, family and community it serves. An integrated care delivery network, the system includes the Scott and White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance. Through 51 hospitals and more than 1,100 access points including flagship academic medical centers in Dallas and Temple, the system offers the full continuum of care, from primary to award-winning specialty care, throughout Texas, and via virtual touchpoints. If its service area were a state, it would be the eighth largest, providing care to a population larger than that of the state of Georgia. Founded as a Christian ministry of healing, Baylor Scott & White is proud to honor its century-long legacy through its commitment to improving accessibility, affordability and the customer experience for all. For more information, visit BSWHealth.com.

About Texas A&M Health

Texas A&M University Health Science Center (Texas A&M Health) comprises five colleges (dentistry, medicine, nursing, pharmacy and public health) and several centers and institutes with a shared mission of advancing health care for all. We serve the state and beyond with campuses and locations in Bryan-College Station, Dallas, Temple, Houston, Round Rock, Kingsville, Corpus Christi and McAllen. For more information, visit health.tamu.edu.

