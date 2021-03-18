Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says crisis intervention team played key role in arrest near Naval Observatory

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s office says their crisis intervention team played a key role in the arrest of Paul Murray.

On Wednesday, Murray was arrested near the U.S. Naval Observatory, the traditional home of the U.S. Vice President, on a weapons charge, according to public records.

Murray, 31, was detained by the U.S. Secret Service and arrested by Washington D.C. police.

Metropolitan police said Murray was held on charges that he carried a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device, a dangerous weapon, a rifle, and unregistered ammunition. A rifle and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle, according to police.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said in the last two weeks they had made visits to Murray’s Bryan home.

“Deputies were called to the residence as a result of his behavior and statements he was making,” said Sheriff Wayne Dicky of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Dicky said there were no criminal offenses identified to take him into custody.

The crisis intervention team continued to follow up with Murray.

“In the process of following up and trying to obtain an evaluation we learned that it was possible that he was going to D.C. and so we shared that with our local federal officials and they passed it along to officials in Washington,” said Dicky.

The communication between departments ultimately lead to his arrest on Wednesday.

“I’m thankful that the system worked,” said Dicky. “That from the beginning all the way through the cooperation of several law enforcement agencies that we were able to safely end that situation.”

KBTX confirmed with a U.S. Army Spokesperson that Murray served in the Army from 2010 until 2014. He was an unmanned aerial vehicle operator and had no deployments.

In the fall of 2020, Murray enrolled at Texas A&M, but according to school officials never finished the semester.

