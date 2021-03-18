Advertisement

Feeling like February in the middle of March

By Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT
Gorgeous weather...although a bit cool as we near the first official day of spring (the new season officially begins at 4:37am Saturday). Skies are clear overnight and the wind (finally) relaxes for a bit. Lows dive to the upper 30s (north) and low 40s by sunrise Friday. Other than scattered high clouds passing by for scenery, plenty of deceitful sunshine takes us through the day. Breezy north-northeast winds will keep highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures from start to finish are more typical of a mid-February day in the Brazos Valley than a mid-March one. Weekend brings more sunshine, morning mid-40s, and afternoon upper 60s / low 70s. Fantastic weather to get outdoors and soak up.

A series of weather makers will spiral past Texas next week, starting with the first that passes by late Monday into Tuesday. A quick, overnight shot at rain and thunderstorms rolls through with it. Another chance for wet and rumbly weather comes late Wednesday into Thursday when the next cold front to pass through the Brazos Valley is scheduled. Not a wash-out, but the upcoming week does seem to be a more unsettled one.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 42. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 66. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear. Spring officially begins at 4:37am. Low: 44. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 69. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

