Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health weighs in on COVID-19 pandemic in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health, former Adm. Brett Giroir, sat down with First News at Four on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in the Brazos Valley.

Of his time as a part of the federal COVID-19 task force, Giroir said “we were always driven by evidence and science and did what we thought was best for the American people.”

On COVID-19 in Texas, Giroir said he thinks it’s still important that we all wear masks when we’re close to each other, particularly in public places. He emphasized that mask-wearing is still very important, but he’s optimistic about how the vaccine rollout is going.

“We’re doing really well with the vaccine rollout,” Giroir said. “We thought we would have an effective vaccine and we thought maybe 50 or 70 percent. We have three that are over 95 percent effective and 100 percent and protecting staff. So this is really remarkable.”

Giroir also lauded former President Trump for encouraging his supporters to get the vaccine. “The president, whether you love him or don’t, he’s a very charismatic leader, and I think people who follow him and follow what he says will be moved by his decision to take the vaccine,” Giroir said.

Giroir encourages all Brazos Valley residents to get the vaccine as soon as they’re eligible.

“We really have to double down on reaching the people who are going to have the most ill effects and that’s the elderly.” Giroir said, “those with multiple disease conditions, as well as the underserved community the African American, Native American communities, we really need to do that outreach and again. Anything we could do as a local community to reach them, we need to do.”

Giroir said that the Biden administration is doing about half the amount of COVID-19 testing that the Trump administration did. He says that’s partly because COVID-19 case numbers have gone down since Biden took office. But he added that the current administration needs to do more to keep people focused on the goal of ending the pandemic.

“I think [the Biden administration] needs to be more specific about testing plans and why,” Giroir said, “why it’s so important to still get tested right now, particularly in university settings and as particularly as we open up [our economy], testing is going to be very important and I’d like to see [the Biden administration] lean into that a little bit more.”

He says rumors about the Trump administration not having a plan for COVID-19 testing are untrue. Giroir says the administration had “hundreds of pages of the testing plan.” He says the administration created plans to handle the pandemic on a number of well-educated scientists and researchers. Giroir says every decision made by the administration was well thought out and intricately planned despite critics arguments’ otherwise.

“Now there were some decisions that were made that were not pure infection control. Right? If you wanted to control infection in a meatpacking plant. Send everyone home,” Giroir said. “But people needed food. So the decision was made not to close all the meatpacking plants, but to clean them provide PPE, and get them open so we can shop at H-E-B and people know that they had food security, and they weren’t going to go hungry.

“That’s not anti-science. That’s a policy decision at a higher level.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.