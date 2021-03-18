One year later: Local restaurant reflects on the good, bad from pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One year ago today, the hospitality industry in the Bryan-College Station area changed forever. On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all bars and restaurants were forced to close their dining rooms, but establishments could still provide carry-out service, curbside, drive-thru, and delivery.

Public gatherings of more than 10 people were prohibited, and other safety measures were put into place to help slow the coronavirus spread. Businesses that thrive on face-to-face interaction had tough decisions to make. While many adjusted and adapted to new business practices, some, unfortunately, could not and ultimately went out of business.

One year later, bars and restaurants now have the option to open at 100 percent capacity without face-covering mandates or other restrictions. Businesses like Stella Southern Café in College Station reflect on the difficult year but now focus on moving forward and the positive aspects of the pandemic struggles.

Michael Lair, Stella Southern Café owner, says he and his team had to make daily adjustments, figuring out what did and didn’t work to keep his business operating.

“Last year was a year when we made about five year’s worth of improvements in one year because it was change or die,” said Lair. “Every day, we had to come in and figure out what we were going to do the next day. How were we going to solve the problems that are constantly evolving? How do we meet a need in the community?”

Lair says despite the ups and downs, he’s glad to have back the one thing he missed the most, the customers that keep him in business.

“Guest interaction is just a richer thing now because we know how precious that human interaction is,” said Lair. “To be able to see a smiling face is a wonderful thing that we missed for far too long.”

Glen Brewer, president of the Bryan-College Chamber of Commerce, says he doesn’t know the exact number of businesses lost during the last year but says new businesses are starting to emerge. Brewer says business owners that survived the pandemic worked hard to do so and praises their efforts.

“I don’t think people really understand how hard it was. You’re not only dealing with a financial challenge and trying to keep people employed and trying to find out what funds are available for help, but also the fact is our businesses wanted to keep people safe,” said Brewer. “I mean, it was just an almost impossible situation of juggling all the different balls in the air, but our local businesses that made it through, did a really, really good job. They got through the worst part.”

