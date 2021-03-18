Roddey twins perform well for Normangee Panthers at State Powerlifting Meet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee High School powerlifting duo of Kenna and Kara Roddey rose to the occasion on Thursday at the THSWPA State Powerlifting Meet at the American Bank Center. In the 97-pound weight class, Kenna captured a bronze medal while in the 105-pound weight class Kara came in 6th.

Of the six lifts performed, the twins delivered their best lifts of the year in five of them. Kenna set new personal bests in both the squat (190 lbs) and deadlift (240 lbs). Improving her previous best by 20 pounds in each which helped her finish third in the 97-pound weight class.

Kara was able to produce a trio of new personal best. Her squat total was 200 pounds (a 5 lbs. improvement). Her bench total was 130 pounds (a 5 lbs. improvement). While she bumped up her deadlift personal best by 10 pounds when she was able to pull up over twice her body weight - 250 pounds! The trio of new PBs for Kara allowed her to finish sixth overall in the 105-pound weight class.

“I’m glad I was their coach this year and could see them have the success they did during their senior year. I just called them up on the squat and told them where to position their feet on the bench press. They put in all the work,” said Normangee Panther Powerlifting Head Coach Derek Hayes.

