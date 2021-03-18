Advertisement

Texas A&M University police investigating off-campus sexual assault

Police say the suspect has been identified and is not a student at Texas A&M
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A sexual assault that occurred off Texas A&M campus after midnight on March 5 has been reported to Texas A&M University police.

The survivor reported that she met the suspect at an off-campus fraternity house earlier that night. The suspect took the survivor to his apartment where she went to sleep. The survivor says she woke up to the suspect sexually assaulting her. When she told the suspect “no” he began choking her.

Police say the suspect has been identified and is not a student at Texas A&M.

Anyone having information to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brett Rhodes, 54
Man arrested after 2 pounds of meth recovered in stolen vehicle
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
72 new COVID-19 cases, 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’

Latest News

Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
Brynn is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 19, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Brynn
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/19
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/19
Free Music Friday: Bubba Westly
Free Music Friday: Bubba Westly