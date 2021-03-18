Texas A&M University police investigating off-campus sexual assault

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A sexual assault that occurred off Texas A&M campus after midnight on March 5 has been reported to Texas A&M University police.

The survivor reported that she met the suspect at an off-campus fraternity house earlier that night. The suspect took the survivor to his apartment where she went to sleep. The survivor says she woke up to the suspect sexually assaulting her. When she told the suspect “no” he began choking her.

Police say the suspect has been identified and is not a student at Texas A&M.

Anyone having information to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

Crime Alert – Sexual Assaulthttps://t.co/DkKat6KWnw — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) March 18, 2021

