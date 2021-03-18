This week’s Classroom Champion is Grace Williamson.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Grace Williamson. The Mumford High School Senior has a 5.4 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 10 percent of her class.

“I think that she has self motivation. I think her family plays into that a lot too. Her parents have high expectations for her, so she delivers on those expectations. But I do think she drives herself you know, I don’t think she relies on other people. I think she’s I’m going to do this because I know that it’s the right thing to do. And you know, I know that I’m supposed to take care of my business and so that’s why she does it.” - Shanna Staley, Teacher

“She’s actually both. She’s always going to be one of my hardest working kids. She’s going to play through pain, she’s going to make things happen in a big game. But she’s also going to make her team accountable and make sure there doing what they’re supposed to be doing even when I can’t see them. She’s very good about keeping the team in line but doing it in a very constructive way. Thats’s the kind of leadership I’m going to miss when she goes too.” - Ashley Renner, Coach

“Being a student athlete there is definitely more stress and pressure put on me to make good grades and do well in the classroom. Because if I’m not getting it done in the classroom, then I can’t be out on the court or on the field. And in saying that, my teachers do a fantastic job of making sure that I have my school work, and know what we’re doing in class whenever I am out for a sporting event. So I’m able to maintain that pressure because I try hard in school, and I make it a priority to make good grades,” says Williamson.

After high school, Grace will continue her volleyball career at Temple College. Then, she will transfer to a 4-year University and will major in Kinesiology, and hopes to one day become a Physical Therapist.

Congratulations to Grace Williamson of Madisonville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions is sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

