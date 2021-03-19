72 new COVID-19 cases, 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 72 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 894 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 226 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

17,497 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

71 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,840 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 101 active probable cases and there have been 3,739 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 18,617. There have been 202,567 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 88 percent.

Currently, there are 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 574 staffed hospital beds with 64 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 36 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 48 1,670 1,863 34 5,840 3,051 Brazos 894 18,617 17,497 226 42,936 18,149 Burleson 65 2,272 2,169 38 3,521 1,760 Grimes 70 3,489 3,353 66 4,691 2,125 Houston 60 1,580 1,473 47 3,534 1,594 Lee 81 2,086 1,969 36 2,816 1,135 Leon 31 1,573 1,501 41 2,448 963 Madison 43 1,917 1,847 27 1,605 790 Milam 21 2,401 2,380 44 4,344 2,251 Montgomery 2,047 47,834 24,750 261 89,779 52,975 Robertson 34 2,044 1,971 39 2,922 1,377 San Jacinto 190 1,098 877 31 3,725 2,078 Trinity 71 699 605 23 2,606 1,774 Walker 35 8,471 8,314 122 9,438 4,023 Waller 118 3,696 3,534 44 6,197 3,655 Washington 104 3,769 3,580 85 7,121 4,980

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 25 new cases and 203 active cases on March. 16.

Currently, the university has reported 3,565 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 8.9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 19, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 108,696 active cases and 2,578,085 recoveries. There have been 2,735,811 total cases reported and 24,507,017 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 46,077 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 5,866,075 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,990,796 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 10,275,405 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 367,414 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 18 at 3:50 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

