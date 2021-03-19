Aggies drop SEC opener to No. 5 Florida

GAINSVILLE, Florida (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team lost to Florida Thursday night 13-4 at Florida Ballpark in the SEC opener for both teams. The loss snapped the Aggies 11 game winning streak.

Ty Coleman led Texas A&M offensively going 2-3 and driving in two runs. Coleman hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Austin Bost went 2-4 for the Aggies and drove in a run.

Jud Fabian went 2-5 for Florida and drive in three runs. Gator starting pitcher Tommy Mace went seven inning. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out 11 batters. Texas A&M starter Dustin Saenz went three innings. He gave up five runs on eight hits and stuck out three. Will Johnston, Chris Farrell, Chris Weber and Trevor Werner also pitched for the Aggies. The Texas A&M pitchers combined to record six strikeouts in the game and walked five batters.

Game two of the series is scheduled for a 5:32 p.m. start Friday night at Florida Ballpark. The game will can be seen on SEC Network+. The final game of the series will be played Saturday at 12:02 p.m. and will also be carried on SEC Netowrk+.

