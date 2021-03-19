Advertisement

Aggies drop SEC opener to No. 5 Florida

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINSVILLE, Florida (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team lost to Florida Thursday night 13-4 at Florida Ballpark in the SEC opener for both teams. The loss snapped the Aggies 11 game winning streak.

Ty Coleman led Texas A&M offensively going 2-3 and driving in two runs. Coleman hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Austin Bost went 2-4 for the Aggies and drove in a run.

Jud Fabian went 2-5 for Florida and drive in three runs. Gator starting pitcher Tommy Mace went seven inning. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out 11 batters. Texas A&M starter Dustin Saenz went three innings. He gave up five runs on eight hits and stuck out three. Will Johnston, Chris Farrell, Chris Weber and Trevor Werner also pitched for the Aggies. The Texas A&M pitchers combined to record six strikeouts in the game and walked five batters.

Game two of the series is scheduled for a 5:32 p.m. start Friday night at Florida Ballpark. The game will can be seen on SEC Network+. The final game of the series will be played Saturday at 12:02 p.m. and will also be carried on SEC Netowrk+.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brett Rhodes, 54
Man arrested after 2 pounds of meth recovered in stolen vehicle
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
72 new COVID-19 cases, 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’

Latest News

Kats end skid with walk-off win
Herzog’s No-Hitter Leads Softball to Ninth Straight Win
Herzog’s No-Hitter Leads Softball to Ninth Straight Win
Roddey twins perform well for Normangee Panthers at State Powerlifting Meet
Roddey twins perform well for Normangee Panthers at State Powerlifting Meet
Bond strikes out 6 as Tigers open up 19-5A play with sweep of Waller
Bond strikes out 6 as Tigers open up 19-5A play with sweep of Waller
Bryan softball picks up two wins on Friday
Bryan softball picks up two wins on Friday