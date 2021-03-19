A&M energy expert optimistic about oil jobs returning to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for the price of crude oil in the U.S., dropped yesterday for the fifth consecutive day.

It was the biggest drop in price since September and it gives back promising gains that had pushed the price of gas up over the last few months.

But Eric Lewis, an energy economics expert with the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service with a primary focus is on oil and natural gas, isn’t discouraged.

“I wouldn’t be too worried about this drop,” Lewis said, “I think this is a very short term.”

He says recent problems with the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine may have reduced demand in Europe and China, but he says the price of oil has been remarkably resilient. Lewis believes that as more of the population becomes fully vaccinated, more people will feel comfortable traveling and that should increase demand for oil which would drive the price up.

According to Petroleum Equipment and Services Association, more than 100,000 oil and gas jobs have been lost because of the pandemic, 50,000 of them right here in Texas. Lewis says those jobs should return in time.

“So we’re certainly not going to see all 100,000 jobs return right away,” Lewis said, “but I think we can be pretty optimistic that the industry is going to be hiring more and more people over time so we will see a return of those jobs. I think there’s a great cause for optimism for those folks who are employed in that area.”

As of market close on Friday, the price for a barrel of oil was in the low $60 range. Lewis said he believes prices need to increase before companies can profitably resume drilling new sites.

“We see a lot more drilling especially in Texas when we see prices getting a bit higher in the $70-$80 range,” Lewis said.

But he explains that there are already drilled sites that are almost finished that create jobs even sooner than new sites.

“A lot of times firms would drill but they wouldn’t do what we call ‘completing the wells,’” Lewis said, “we will have some increased production as those drilled but uncompleted wells now get completed so we actually start to get production.”

All considered, he said the oil industry will emerge and likely return to pre-pandemic production and employment levels.

“I think we really can be optimistic that there will be a return, and I think that’s really driven by the fact that the major reason for a recession was because of the pandemic and so as the vaccine comes out, as people get vaccinated, as travel restrictions ended, as people get more comfortable with traveling, we will see. We will see a return to those previous levels,” said Lewis.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.