Bond strikes out 6 as Tigers open up 19-5A play with sweep of Waller

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ryan Lennerton and his A&M Consolidated Tigers opened up District 19-5A play with a sweep of Waller after Friday night’s 10-2 win over the Waller Bulldogs. Tuesday night Consol posted a 4-0 win over the Bulldogs on their home field.

In the series finale at Tiger Field A&M Consolidated will strike first scoring four runs in the opening inning. Brodie Daniel doubles over the head of the left fielder driving in Brandon Bishop to make it 1-0.

Then in the 2nd with the Tigers up 4-0, Daniel adds to his RBI total after taking one down the third-base line for another double driving in Caden Yorek again to make it 5-0.

That was more than enough run support for starting pitcher Hunter Bond. He strikes out six in four innings of work. The Tigers cruise to a 10-2 win and open up 19-5A play with a pair of wins.

Kats end skid with walk-off win
