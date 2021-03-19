Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority, Dr. Seth Sullivan says although 18,251 residents are now fully vaccinated, we can expect cases to rise.

“I think we’re going to see more cases after spring break, after lifting of masks, after restaurants and bars open to 100 percent capacity,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says one positive thing is most of the vulnerable population is now vaccinated. He says it’s possible a rise in cases won’t increase hospitalizations.

“I’m really hopeful that those cases are not going to be the public threat they were before. I still think they’re going to be a threat but the hope is they’re not going to be that New York level threat,” said Sullivan.

Still, Sullivan says one of the best ways to keep cases down, it to get vaccinated.

“We can do our part in that, we can continue to make decisions that make sense for us and our families,” said Sullivan.

Although 43,777 Brazos County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, some still have concerns on how safe it is.

Sullivan says the vaccine has been found in people who have died recently but the CDC has found no correlation of the two.

“That’s what they do at the CDC. They look at autopsy reports, and they look at what was going on with these patients and they’re able to do that with these cases. They have not seen what would amount to statistically significant or amount to causation,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says he trusts the data around the vaccine and encourages those that can and want to, to get it.

“I have no reservation whatsoever to recommend this vaccine with the abundance of safety data, to my loved ones, to my patients, to myself and to my family. This data is compelling for it’s safety,” said Sullivan.

