Bryan church hosts free clothing giveaway

There will be gently used items in all sizes from infant to adult
(KNOP)
By Heather Falls
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Living Way Reformed Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual clothing giveaway event Saturday, March 20.

The church says there will be a variety of gently used clothing available in all sizes from infant to adult.

The event is open to the public and everything is free of charge.

Living Way Reformed Presbyterian is located at 3141 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

