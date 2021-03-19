EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: New American-fusion pop-up eatery coming soon to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dude’s Dogs is a new American-fusion style pop-up eatery concept opening March 27 in Bryan.

The plan is for the concept to first open as part of a ghost kitchen, but the owner hopes to later bring his creations to a food truck.

“We really wanted to create a concept that could translate well in a food truck and a ghost kitchen,” said Dude’s Dogs owner, Theo Burns. “It’s taking this all-American classic and elevating it and putting a fun twist on it.”

Twists include a hotdog called the Reptar, which is a Japanese-influenced hotdog with spicy mayo, wasabi, avocado, and more.

According to Burns, classic-style hot dogs will be available, too.

The menu also includes “not dogs,” which are non-hot dog items like lobster mac & cheese and Mexican fruit cups. Burns said these items will change on a monthly basis.

Food from Dude’s Dogs can be pre-ordered on The Dine-In Dude’s website starting on Fridays at noon. It will be available for pickup on Saturdays starting March 27.

Burns also owns a gourmet family meal catering service called The Dine-In Dude. Updates about Dude’s Dogs will be posted on the Dine-In Dude website and Facebook page.

Dude’s Dogs will be operating as a ghost kitchen out of the Renegade Bakery & Culinary Studio located at 2606 Texas Avenue in Bryan.

EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: There’s a new American-Fusion concept coming to BCS called “Dude’s Dogs.” It’s owned by Chef Theo Burns of The Dine-In Dude. Fallon Appleton KBTX has the details! Posted by KBTX Media on Friday, March 19, 2021

