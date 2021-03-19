FEMA to help families with COVID-19 related funeral expenses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Under the American Rescue Plan Act, FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20.

COVID-19 has taken 226 lives across Brazos County. For many families, the emotional pain comes with a financial burden as well. Some of them could be eligible for some help from FEMA to cover some of those costs when applications for that relief open up in April.

Betty Robinson is the owner of Daniel & Son Funeral Home in Bryan.

“It’s very important, and I think it would help our families out a whole lot,” Robinson said. “Most families, when they have unexpected death, sometimes they don’t have the funds.”

Robinson says a basic service can cost a family around $7,000, an expense that not everyone is prepared to pay. It’s just one of the many factors that Robinson says contributes to the trauma that families deal with when they’re figuring out how to bury a loved one.

“A lot of my clients are essential workers, and that’s devastating to them,” Robinson said. “Number one, they weren’t expecting their loved one to pass away. Number two, they’re unemployed and don’t have employment. And number three, they’re trying to figure out how they’re going to pay for a funeral service for their families.”

Robinson says she’s dealt with families who have experienced all kinds of heartbreaking factors, from things like lost life insurance after a family member lost their job or families that have cleaned out their savings accounts to cover expenses.

“I’ve had families say ‘I’m going to have to go sell my car.’ Then I ask how they’re going to get around, and they tell me they’ll catch the bus or use some other means of transportation. But they had to do those things because they were unemployed and unprepared for a loved one to pass suddenly,” Robinson said. “We try to work with them here at the funeral home and discount some things to help them with their funeral expenses, but it can be really, really hard on any family.”

FEMA will begin accepting applications in April. An official death certificate, funeral expense documents, and proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs will be needed to file a successful application.

Eligible applicants must be a U.S. citizen, and the death in question must have occurred in the United States and caused by COVID-19.

“Some have had to give their very last pennies to bury their loved ones,” Robinson said. “If they can get any kind of compensation to help at this time now, I think it would be just wonderful for the families.”

Those who are eligible for funeral assistance and get their applications approved will receive a check by mail or funds by direct deposit. It depends on which option is selected when assistance is applied for.

