Free Music Friday: Bubba Westly

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bubba Westly joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday to play a new song, “Sweet Amanda,” off his newly released album.

Bubba’s new album, Cashin’ Out was released earlier this month. You can find that anywhere you get your music.

You can also catch him out on tour across the state, just check his Facebook page for details.

You can find out more about Bubba over on his website. Be sure to follow Bubba on Apple Music, Spotify, Facebook, and Instagram. You can also follow him on Snapchat. His username is bubbawestly08.

