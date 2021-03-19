Fully vaccinated Sister Jean thrilled to return to the NCAA tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our Feel Good Friday story is about Sister Jean’s return to March Madness.

She became an international celebrity during Loyola-Chicago’s run to the final four in 2018. Sister Jean has been fully vaccinated and finally got the okay to cheer on her beloved ramblers in person.

“One of the things they were worried about is that I was going to go down on the court and I said well if I’m not supposed to go on the court I’m not going to go on the court and I’m not going to cause any disturbance. said Jean “I’m so happy I’m going and I just waited until the day that they would say yes.”

Loyola-Chicago meets Georgia Tech in Indianapolis on Friday at 3 p.m.

