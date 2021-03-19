Advertisement

Fully vaccinated Sister Jean thrilled to return to the NCAA tournament

By Tre Jones
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our Feel Good Friday story is about Sister Jean’s return to March Madness.

She became an international celebrity during Loyola-Chicago’s run to the final four in 2018. Sister Jean has been fully vaccinated and finally got the okay to cheer on her beloved ramblers in person.

“One of the things they were worried about is that I was going to go down on the court and I said well if I’m not supposed to go on the court I’m not going to go on the court and I’m not going to cause any disturbance. said Jean “I’m so happy I’m going and I just waited until the day that they would say yes.”

Loyola-Chicago meets Georgia Tech in Indianapolis on Friday at 3 p.m.

If you have your own feel-good story, submit it right now at the Feel Good Friday section of KBTX.com.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brett Rhodes, 54
Man arrested after 2 pounds of meth recovered in stolen vehicle
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
72 new COVID-19 cases, 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’

Latest News

Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
Brynn is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 19, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Brynn
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/19
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/19
Free Music Friday: Bubba Westly
Free Music Friday: Bubba Westly