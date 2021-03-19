Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ashley and Mark Alexander of Waco wanted to help comfort grieving parents who have experienced the loss of a baby after losing their infant daughter before birth, and their gift of a “Caring Cradle” to Ascension Providence Hospital is “going to bless a lot of families,” the hospital’s perinatal coordinator, Lauren Montgomery, said.

“It’s been on our wish list for quite some time,” she said.

The Alexanders were expecting their fourth child last year.

They named her Parker.

“It was quite a surprise,” Ashley Alexander said.

“We were not planning to have any more I mean we had three and were happy and surprise here she comes.”

Amid the challenges in 2020, baby Parker was a blessing for her family.

The pandemic made doctor’s appointments more difficult, but manageable, until Parker was 18 weeks along.

That’s when they learned their baby no longer had a heartbeat.

“I was by myself because of COVID so he couldn’t come to the appointments with me so that was even more rough…having to call him from the parking lot and tell him our baby had died,” Ashley said.

Mark Alexander describes that call as surreal.

He says he tried to be strong for his wife and the couple’s three other children at home.

A traumatic delivery soon followed, and then there were a few heartbreaking moments for the couple to say goodbye to their baby girl.

“We got to keep Parker with us for about eight hours,” Ashley said.

“We had her almost the whole day before we were discharged and not everybody’s that lucky.”

The Alexander’s were overcome with grief, but also filled with gratitude for the hospital staff.

“They made an unbearable situation slightly more bearable,” Mark said.

The couple became part of an online community no parent ever wants to join of people who are grieving the loss of a child.

That is how they learned about the Caring Cradle.

They reached out to Montgomery and offered to donate one of the cradles to the hospital.

The cradle has a cooling device that allows parents to spend more time with an infant who dies, before saying goodbye.

“During that time, they’ll have time to name the baby if they haven’t named the baby, take pictures of the baby,” Montgomery said.

“Sometimes the family wants to baptize the baby and it just gives them more time in a more dignified way.”

The Alexanders have now created Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate other cradles to Central Texas hospitals.

They say it’s the best way they can keep the memory of their baby girl and her other angel friends alive.

“We’re going to continue to raise money and hopefully put more cradles in more hospitals,” Ashley said.

“It’s something that every hospital needs in my opinion. I think everybody needs to be able to spend extra time with their baby. If we can provide that, that’s even better to help all those other families.”

Each Caring Cradle costs $5,000.

