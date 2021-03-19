Man arrested after 2 pounds of meth recovered in stolen vehicle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Waco-area man was arrested with 2 pounds of meth in a stolen pickup truck late Thursday night in College Station.

Police noticed the vehicle after a license plate reader reported the truck was stolen out of Brazoria county.

Officers pulled over Brett Rhodes, 54, around midnight on Highway 6.

Authorities say his story about borrowing the truck from a friend wasn’t making sense.

Meanwhile, officers searched the vehicle and found 2.2 pounds of meth in baggies and a plastic container, as well as a digital scale.

Rhodes, who’s from Chilton, was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle.

