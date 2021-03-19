Advertisement

Man arrested after 2 pounds of meth recovered in stolen vehicle

Brett Rhodes, 54
Brett Rhodes, 54(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Waco-area man was arrested with 2 pounds of meth in a stolen pickup truck late Thursday night in College Station.

Police noticed the vehicle after a license plate reader reported the truck was stolen out of Brazoria county.

Officers pulled over Brett Rhodes, 54, around midnight on Highway 6.

Authorities say his story about borrowing the truck from a friend wasn’t making sense.

Meanwhile, officers searched the vehicle and found 2.2 pounds of meth in baggies and a plastic container, as well as a digital scale.

Rhodes, who’s from Chilton, was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
72 new COVID-19 cases, 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’

Latest News

Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority talks COVID-19 cases, vaccine safety concerns
Brynn is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 19, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Brynn
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/19
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/19
Free Music Friday: Bubba Westly
Free Music Friday: Bubba Westly