Multiple rural counties left out of week 15 COVID-19 vaccine allocations

Both the Brazos County and Washington County vaccination hubs are still expecting thousands of vaccines.
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines expected in the Brazos Valley next week as allotments from the state continue.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of State Health Services released its week 15 COVID-19 vaccine allocations Friday afternoon.

These vaccines are expected to be administered beginning Monday.

Brazos County Vaccine Hub Coordinator Jim Stewart says this weekly roll of 5,000 vaccines for first doses is huge. Especially when they have seen that number consistently for a couple of weeks.

“We are learning much earlier on about the number of allocations, which is easing a lot of pressure on us so we don’t have to wait until the last minute to schedule appointments,” said Steward.

County:Week 14 Providers:Week 15 Providers:Week 14 Vaccines Allotted:Week 15 Vaccines Allotted:
Brazos County735,7007,540
Burleson County22200300
Grimes County304000
Leon County101000
Madison County11100100
Robertson County404000
Washington County133,0003,600

With the rolling out of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, more providers in the area have had more vaccines allocated to them in the last two weeks. This week, those numbers dropped significantly.

Grimes, Leon, and Robertson County are slated to not receive any vaccines next week. Madison County dropped down to 100 vaccines, all going to the TDCJ Ferguson Unit.

