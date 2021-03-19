Multiple rural counties left out of week 15 COVID-19 vaccine allocations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of State Health Services released its week 15 COVID-19 vaccine allocations Friday afternoon.

These vaccines are expected to be administered beginning Monday.

Get the #COVID19 vaccine to protect yourself and help get back to normal. Supply is still limited, but Texas gets more vaccine each week.



Find a Texas COVID-19 vaccine provider near you: https://t.co/5qFg3WK3IA #EveryDoseMatters #HealthyTexas #COVID19TX pic.twitter.com/O9L4CtV9xx — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) March 16, 2021

Brazos County Vaccine Hub Coordinator Jim Stewart says this weekly roll of 5,000 vaccines for first doses is huge. Especially when they have seen that number consistently for a couple of weeks.

“We are learning much earlier on about the number of allocations, which is easing a lot of pressure on us so we don’t have to wait until the last minute to schedule appointments,” said Steward.

County: Week 14 Providers: Week 15 Providers: Week 14 Vaccines Allotted: Week 15 Vaccines Allotted: Brazos County 7 3 5,700 7,540 Burleson County 2 2 200 300 Grimes County 3 0 400 0 Leon County 1 0 100 0 Madison County 1 1 100 100 Robertson County 4 0 400 0 Washington County 1 3 3,000 3,600

With the rolling out of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, more providers in the area have had more vaccines allocated to them in the last two weeks. This week, those numbers dropped significantly.

Grimes, Leon, and Robertson County are slated to not receive any vaccines next week. Madison County dropped down to 100 vaccines, all going to the TDCJ Ferguson Unit.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.