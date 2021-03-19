Multiple rural counties left out of week 15 COVID-19 vaccine allocations
Both the Brazos County and Washington County vaccination hubs are still expecting thousands of vaccines.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of State Health Services released its week 15 COVID-19 vaccine allocations Friday afternoon.
These vaccines are expected to be administered beginning Monday.
Brazos County Vaccine Hub Coordinator Jim Stewart says this weekly roll of 5,000 vaccines for first doses is huge. Especially when they have seen that number consistently for a couple of weeks.
“We are learning much earlier on about the number of allocations, which is easing a lot of pressure on us so we don’t have to wait until the last minute to schedule appointments,” said Steward.
|County:
|Week 14 Providers:
|Week 15 Providers:
|Week 14 Vaccines Allotted:
|Week 15 Vaccines Allotted:
|Brazos County
|7
|3
|5,700
|7,540
|Burleson County
|2
|2
|200
|300
|Grimes County
|3
|0
|400
|0
|Leon County
|1
|0
|100
|0
|Madison County
|1
|1
|100
|100
|Robertson County
|4
|0
|400
|0
|Washington County
|1
|3
|3,000
|3,600
With the rolling out of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, more providers in the area have had more vaccines allocated to them in the last two weeks. This week, those numbers dropped significantly.
Grimes, Leon, and Robertson County are slated to not receive any vaccines next week. Madison County dropped down to 100 vaccines, all going to the TDCJ Ferguson Unit.
