Saying goodbye to winter and hello to spring with gorgeous weekend weather

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
It’s another chilly start Saturday morning as we say goodbye to winter and hello to spring (which officially begins at 4:37am Saturday). We’ll wake up to morning lows in the low 40s ahead of a fantastic outlook for the rest of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine and blue skies will be found across the area Saturday as afternoon highs look to top off below-average, in the upper 60s/near 70°. A few more clouds trickle in Sunday with seasonable daytime highs in the low 70s.

Soak it up while it’s here! Gulf moisture returns to the Brazos Valley early next week as a few weather makers head our direction. The first disturbance moves in late Monday into Tuesday which will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the Brazos Valley. The second moves in Wednesday into Thursday, bringing another cold front and additional showers/thunderstorms. Not looking to be a wash-out, but the upcoming week does seem to be a more unsettled one. Stay tuned!

Saturday: Sunny. High: 69. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear. Low: 44. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 73. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

