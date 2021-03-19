Texas A&M team working on self-driving racecar to compete in the Indy Autonomous Challenge in October

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A team from Texas A&M is working on a self-driving racecar that will compete against teams from around the world in the Indy Autonomous Challenge in October.

The 14-member team of students and staff, who call themselves Reveille Racing, are designing software that will replace the driver in a race that features only self-driving Indy-style racecars. They’ll compete in a 20-lap race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where the Indianapolis 500 is held every year. October 23 will mark the event’s inaugural competition which has been roughly two years in the making.

The software is designed to interpret perception equipment on the car to decide what the car can do during the race.

”Depending on where you are, how fast you’re going, and the closure rate of the car in front of you will determine kind of what you can do in that moment,” Project Manager Lance Decker said. “It’s really trying to create what would be the behavior of a human driver but in a machine.”

The speeds at which these cars will be traveling are no joke either. Decker says he expects them to be going around 180 miles per hour in the thick of the race. Teams need to prove their racecar can travel at over 120 miles per hour just to qualify.

Each team will be provided the same exact car to race with, which Decker says is the Dallara IL-15. It’s the same model the Indy Lights drivers use. What’s different and what will end up separating each team is the software they develop to drive the car.

“The software is about being able to take all this perception equipment - the radars, cameras, and GPS - and interpret that information,” Decker said. “It needs to understand where you are on the track and what cars are around you on the track.”

At this point in time, Decker says the competition is in its virtual phase. Teams are using software to run simulations in order to test and perfect what they’re developing for their cars.

“We actually get the cars in May at the Indianapolis 500,” Decker said. “We’ll have the physical environment from May to October to race.”

Reveille Racing is also teaming up with veterans groups to raise awareness for veterans’ issues as part of their effort. Decker says they’re involved with the Pat Tillman Foundation, Creativets, and Veterans Racing.

The team is also in the process of finding sponsors. Decker says all the purchases that need to be made just to compete are very expensive. He says it costs $300,000 just to buy the car, and then there’s an insurance package that costs $200,000 that also needs to be covered.

“It’s a very expensive endeavor,” Decker said. “We’re looking for those right sponsors to come on board that really like racing and the school.”

Decker says the project has made the team realize how quickly technology is moving and what it takes to be on the leading edge of something that’s new and important.

“In a way, it’s life-changing for the team,” Decker said. “They get to experience something that other people don’t. Hopefully, it turns into jobs and things like that. When we got started, we just thought it was cool. But now, we’re getting reached out to by quality companies. Even just learning about the deep techniques of racing. You have to understand how conditions change, and it brings reality to education for us.”

Outside of the bragging rights, teams are also racing for $1.5 million in prize money.

