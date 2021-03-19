Treat of the Day: National Fire Protection Association celebrates mascot’s 70th birthday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday is the 70th birthday of the National Fire Prevention Association’s mascot, Sparky the Fire Do g ®.

To mark the occasion, the organization is celebrating by giving Sparky a complete redesign.

To celebrate his 70th birthday, the National Fire Protection Association® gave their mascot, Sparky, a new look. (picture courtesy of National Fire Protection Association®) (National Fire Protection Association®)

Over the years, the iconic fire dog has used a multitude of educational techniques, including books, tip sheets, online resources, videos, apps, and NFPA’s national public safety campaign, Fire Prevention Week, to share important safety messages like “Stop, drop and roll”; “Get out, stay out”; “Dial 9-1-1”; and “Know two ways out.”

In celebration of his birthday on Thursday, March 18, Sparky’s website has been re-launched with a new look. The high-visibility refresh features an updated design that makes it easier than ever to find videos, games, and activities that help educate kids of all ages about fire safety in a variety of interactive formats. Sparky’s site works to keep kids engaged and returning entertainment but to also continue educating in the process.

Sparky was created for the NFPA in 1951 and has been the organization’s official mascot and spokesdog ever since. He is a widely recognized fire safety icon who is beloved by children and adults alike. In addition to connecting with the public through educational programs, he has a very active website, sparky.org , which allows kids to explore and learn about fire safety in a trusted, interactive environment. Sparky the Fire Dog® is a registered trademark of NFPA.

