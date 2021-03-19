Treat of the Day: Students nurses help at Brazos Center vaccine hub

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As more groups of the population are moved to the front of the vaccine line – the Texas Department of State Health Services recently widened the eligibility pool to anyone 50 or older – the students from Texas A&M’s College of Nursing and Blinn College’s School of nursing are helping to keep the operation running.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, students from the Texas A&M College of Nursing, supervised by faculty members, cover the morning shift at the hub, which requires about 14 volunteer vaccinators per shift. Along with students from Blinn, 42 volunteer student nurses administer vaccines to the community each week.

“The College of Nursing is dedicated to saving lives through the selfless service of our faculty and students in COVID-19 vaccination administration,” said Dean Nancy Fahrenwald. “I commend our college community for the commitment to pandemic mitigation and safety while successfully learning and educating.”

The call for help went out at the start of the semester when Assistant Dean for Undergraduate Nursing Education Sharon Dormire anticipated the need for the nursing workforce during the vaccination process. Through an initiative Dormire calls “Nursing’s Call to Action,” students in more senior courses were deployed to American Red Cross hubs.

Over the course of the spring semester, Dormire anticipates 316 students will have served 4,000 hours toward vaccination efforts. At the Brazos Center, students have primarily administered doses to community members – they have all completed foundational courses and completed modules about the vaccine – but they also help in a variety of other ways.

“As nurses, we do what needs to be done,” Dormire said. “We want our students to have that perspective. So they have also served as observers for individuals after receiving the vaccine, in documentation roles, and even cleaning stations between individuals.”

Over the course of the spring semester, Dormire anticipates 316 students will have served 4,000 hours toward vaccination efforts. At the Brazos Center, students have primarily administered doses to community members – they have all completed foundational courses and completed modules about the vaccine – but they also help in a variety of other ways.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.