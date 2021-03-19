Advertisement

Women’s Golf Wraps up First Round of Liz Murphey

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golf finished the first round of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course in 18th place on Monday.

“We got off to a slow start today, but really started to figure it out in the second nine,” Head coach Andrea Gaston said. “The team fought hard, but we need to come out tomorrow and play more free and aggressive. If we can get off to a better start tomorrow with a few quick birdies, then we can ride that momentum through the round.”

Courtney Dow, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Ava Schwienteck and Brooke Tyree all shot 5-over 77 and stand tied for 57th.

Tyree led the team with four birdies, including three in the first nine. Fernández García-Poggio carded three birdies in the final five holes of the day, while Dow and Schwienteck registered a team-high 12 pars.

Amber Park rounds out the group in 89th with a 10-over 82.

The Aggies tee off tomorrow morning for round two at 9:10 a.m. CT. Fans can keep up with the live stats for the tournament here.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Round 1):

PlaceTeamR1
18Texas A&M308
T57Courtney Dow77 (+5)
T57Blanca Fernández García-Poggio77 (+5)
T57Ava Schwienteck77 (+5)
T57Brooke Tyree77 (+5)
89Amber Park82 (+10)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

