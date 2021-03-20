Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Brynn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brynn is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 19, 2021. She’s a fully grown cat and described as a sweet girl.

“Here at the shelter, she’s been a little shy. But all it takes is a little love behind her ears, under her chin, and she’ll start making those biscuits and purr just a little and you know you’ve earned her trust,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society.

Shelter employees say Brynn would probably do best in a quiet home where she can have her own space. Brynn is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped so she is ready to go to her forever home. You can fill out an adoption application online here or in person at the shelter during regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

